Modi-Shah meeting triggers buzz on new BJP chief again

NEW DELHI: A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, held in Parliament House on Wednesday, reignited the buzz about the election of a new party president. It is learnt that the closed-door discussion for nearly an hour covered crucial organisational and political matters.

According to sources, the process for electing the next BJP president, selection of a new chief for UP, and possibility of Union cabinet reshuffle were discussed. This newspaper has earlier reported that the BJP is preparing to appoint a new national head by January.

Earlier on Monday, a coordination meeting was held between the BJP and the RSS at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. The three-hour meeting included discussions on the BJP’s new state president. It is believed that the party may announce the name of the new state president this week and thereafter the national president will be elected.

Nadda has been heading the party since 2020 and was given an extension in 2023. As per the party constitution, its president is formally elected, but the established convention is to select a consensus candidate who is then ‘elected’ unopposed. The party sources had indicated that the election process is likely to be expedited after January 14.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya are considered frontrunners for the post.