Mumbai Diary | BJP-RSS silent social engineering at work

CM Devendra Fadnavis’s medical help cell, in collaboration with government and social and community organisations, has planned three mega events. These initiatives aim at bringing marginalised and socially overlooked communities like Banjara, Lamana, Walmiki, Sikhlegal, and Mohayal etc together at one platform.

The programme will start in Nagpur in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. It will then shift to Navi Mumbai where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present. Finally, it would culminate in Nanded under the banner of Hind Di Chanar, commemorating the 350th Shahidi Samagam of Sri Guru Tej Bahadur Sahib, with Prime Minister in attendance.

Wedding bells ringing in Pawar household

Wedding festivities at the Pawar household seem far from over. Even before the euphoria over the recent wedding of Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar’s to Taniska Kulkarni could settle, another event is on the horizon.

This time, DCM’s Ajit Pawar’s younger son Jay Pawar is all set to tie the knot on December 8, not in India, but in Bahrain. The celebrations is scheduled to be a four-day affair and include musical evenings, Mehndi and exchange of vows to say the least. Approximately 400 guests are expected to assemble in Bahrain for the destination wedding. According to sources in the Pawar family, other eligible bachelors of the family are also waiting eagerly for their special moments.