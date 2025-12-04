Nations blocking talent will be ‘net losers’, says EAM

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday warned that countries erecting barriers to the movement of skilled professionals across borders will ultimately be “net losers,” urging nations to recognise that cross-border talent is a shared economic asset, not a political liability.

Speaking at an interactive session during a conclave on mobility against the backdrop of rising concerns over the US move to impose higher fees on H-1B visas, Jaishankar said advanced manufacturing and high-tech economies cannot restrict access to skilled workers.

“They would be net losers if they erect too many roadblocks to the flow of talent. Particularly if you move into an era of advanced manufacturing, you will need more talent,” he said, responding to a question on immigration-related tensions, including changes to the H-1B system.