Navneet Sehgal resigns as Prasar Bharati head

NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal has resigned. His resignation has been accepted by the I&B ministry and he been relieved from service.

According to ministry letter, Sehgal tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Sehgal, a retired bureaucrat was appointed as Prasar Bharati Chairman in March 2024. The former IAS officer from1988 batch belongs to the UP cadre and has leadership experience of over 35 years heading key departments while driving governance and policy reform initiatives both at the Centre and in states. He held various roles at the State and Central levels, contributing significantly to both the Central and State Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prasar Bharati’s portal says that as the CEO, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), he spearheaded the construction of 302 km Six Lane (extended to eight lanes) Agra-Lucknow expressway in record time of 22 months.