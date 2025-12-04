Nearly 20 per cent cashless treatment requests of road accident victims rejected since March 2024

NEW DELHI: Out of the total 6,833 treatment requests raised by road accident victims under the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme so far, only 5,480 victims have been found eligible, and the remaining 1,353 cases (nearly 20 per cent) have been rejected by the police, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to Lok Sabha, said the total fund disbursed under the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund is Rs 73,88,848.

"Out of the total number of 6,833 treatment requests raised, 5,480 victims have been found eligible. The remaining cases have been rejected by the Police," Gadkari said.

On March 14, 2024, the ministry launched a pilot programme in Chandigarh, which was later expanded to six states to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims.

Under the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, the victims are entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim per accident for a maximum period of 7 days from the date of the accident and applicable to all road accidents caused by the use of a motor vehicle on any category of road.