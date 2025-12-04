Putin lands in Delhi; to attend private dinner hosted by PM Modi shortly

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit that would further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership. The visit holds significance amid India's recent downturn in ties with the United States.
This is also the Russian president's first visit to India since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug and accorded him a warm welcome to India after a gap of four years. The two leaders left the airport in the same car.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening, signalling the political weight both sides are placing on the engagement and their ties and setting the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.
Boosting defence ties, insulating India-Russia trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit meeting between the two leaders that is expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.
Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade.
On Friday morning, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the summit.
Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.
Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning, according to people familiar with the matter.
After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet to be hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.
The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9 pm on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)