Putin lands in Delhi; to attend private dinner hosted by PM Modi shortly

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit that would further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership. The visit holds significance amid India's recent downturn in ties with the United States.

This is also the Russian president's first visit to India since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Putin at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug and accorded him a warm welcome to India after a gap of four years. The two leaders left the airport in the same car.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for Putin this evening, signalling the political weight both sides are placing on the engagement and their ties and setting the tone for the 23rd India-Russia summit talks on Friday.