Rajasthan govt replaces jail term for minor violations with monetary penalties

JAIPUR: The Bhajan Lal Sharma Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Rajasthan Jan Vishwas Ordinance, aimed at promoting “ease of living” and “ease of doing business,” mirroring the Centre’s Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.
The Rajasthan Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025, cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday, eliminates jail terms for minor or technical breaches under 11 state laws and substituties them with monetary fines.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the Jan Vishwas ordinance is being introduced “to promote ease of living and ease of doing business” and to help reduce litigation.
As part of the ordinance, several laws will undergo important changes. Under the Forest Act, for instance, the earlier provision of up to six months’ imprisonment for grazing cattle on forest land has been removed; only fines and compensation for damage will now apply.
The government claims that this amendment will benefit tribal and rural communities that often face criminal action due to inadvertent entry into forest areas.
Similarly, the Industrial Units Act will no longer allow imprisonment for minor procedural offences such as failure to present documents for inspection in state-aided industries.
These provisions will now attract only financial penalties, offering relief to MSMEs and reducing fear of inspector raj.
The Jaipur Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act has also been amended, removing jail penalties for relatively minor offences such as water wastage, obstruction of sewer lines, or unauthorized connections; such violations will now only lead to fines.
Jogaram Patel said, "the ordinance will give freedom from litigation to small industries and forest-dependent communities, which often spend years fighting cases over technical lapses. The government, he said, wants to create an environment of trust rather than fear. The reforms are expected to greatly benefit the state’s industrial and commercial sectors by eliminating jail terms for minor paperwork errors and reducing lengthy court processes."
The minister added, "Faster resolution of cases through fines will minimise disruptions to business operations and enhance compliance. The government also believes that simplifying legal procedures will strengthen Rajasthan’s appeal as an investment-friendly destination for domestic and international investors."
The ordinance will come into effect soon after formal notification. It will apply only to violations categorized as minor or technical; existing penalties for serious offences will remain unchanged.
The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, also approved several other decisions, including extending the application deadline for compassionate appointments from 90 to 180 days and increasing the validity of recruitment waiting lists from six months to one year.
In addition, the cabinet cleared the Pravasi Rajasthani Policy, 2025, to enhance engagement with non-resident Rajasthanis, the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy for supporting small businesses, and the Rajasthan Tourism Policy aimed at promoting investments in the tourism sector.