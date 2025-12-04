Rajasthan govt replaces jail term for minor violations with monetary penalties

JAIPUR: The Bhajan Lal Sharma Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Rajasthan Jan Vishwas Ordinance, aimed at promoting “ease of living” and “ease of doing business,” mirroring the Centre’s Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.

The Rajasthan Public Trust (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025, cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday, eliminates jail terms for minor or technical breaches under 11 state laws and substituties them with monetary fines.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the Jan Vishwas ordinance is being introduced “to promote ease of living and ease of doing business” and to help reduce litigation.

As part of the ordinance, several laws will undergo important changes. Under the Forest Act, for instance, the earlier provision of up to six months’ imprisonment for grazing cattle on forest land has been removed; only fines and compensation for damage will now apply.

The government claims that this amendment will benefit tribal and rural communities that often face criminal action due to inadvertent entry into forest areas.

Similarly, the Industrial Units Act will no longer allow imprisonment for minor procedural offences such as failure to present documents for inspection in state-aided industries.

These provisions will now attract only financial penalties, offering relief to MSMEs and reducing fear of inspector raj.