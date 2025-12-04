RS chairman clarifies Rule 267 amid spate of Opposition notices to suspend business

The Chairman noted that such notices are now being submitted "almost daily," despite the Rule not being intended to allow discussions on issues raised at the discretion of individual members.

He stressed that Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha cannot be equated with an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, which is permitted under Article 75(3) of the Constitution. "There is no constitutional or procedural provision authorising Rajya Sabha members to give any adjournment notice under Rule 267," he said.

Under the rule, only matters already listed for the day's business can be considered for suspension, and any notice must specify the exact rule to be suspended along with a properly drafted motion. Notices seeking discussion on subjects outside the listed business are "invalid," he said.

Under Rule 267, any listed business "may be suspended only for (taking up) a matter related to the business already listed for that day," he said.

Tracing its history, the Chairman recalled that Rule 267 was amended in 2000 on the recommendation of a committee headed by then Chairman Krishan Kant and comprising senior leaders, including Manmohan Singh, Pranab Mukherjee, and Fali Nariman.

The committee had flagged misuse of the Rule to raise unlisted issues and recommended limiting it to listed business only. The House adopted these changes on May 15, 2000, he said.

Between 1988 and 2000, Rule 267 was used only three times, and only twice in full conformity with its provisions. Since the 2000 amendment, no discussion has taken place under the Rule, except on eight occasions when the House reached a consensus to allow it.

"Members can see that in almost four decades, this Rule, this device of Rule 267 has been invoked in the House on rarest of rare occasions," he said. "Rule 267 enables suspensions of a rule only to take up matters already listed for the day and not to introduce any unrelated subjects."