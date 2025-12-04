Showdown looms in J&K after cabinet clears CSC report on reservations, forwards it to LG for approval

SRINAGAR: A confrontation is brewing in Jammu & Kashmir after the Omar Abdullah cabinet approved the Cabinet Sub Committee’s reservation report and sent it to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for final clearance.

The move has triggered sharp reactions, with the Association of Residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) and several Kashmiri leaders warning against reducing the 10% RBA quota to increase the Open Merit share. Meanwhile, Open Merit (OM) students have rejected token cuts to select categories and demanded that the report be made public before approval.

The CM Omar Abdullah yesterday chaired an all-important cabinet meeting at his Jammu residence to discuss the CSC report on the reservation. The meeting, which lasted for over an hour, cleared the CSC eport and forwarded it to LG Sinha for approval. The extent of the OM quota increase, and which categories may see a reduction, remains to be seen.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Omar said the government had attempted to fulfil its commitment to rationalise the reservation policy while ensuring no injustice is done to anybody.

The cabinet, he said, has adopted a “fair and transparent process” and carried out a detailed exercise examining every aspect of the reservation structure. “We have done a detailed exercise, and every issue was discussed. We have made all efforts on our part to resolve this issue”.

Reservation has become a flash point in J&K with students and political parties demanding a balanced reservation policy.

The reservation policy introduced by Lt Governor's administration before last year’s Assembly polls raised the reserved-category quota to over 60%, reducing Open Merit quota to about 30%.

Currently, SCs have 8% quota, ST 1 10%, ST 2 10%, EWS 10%, Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) 10%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) 8% and ALC/IB 4%. Besides, there is a 10 % horizontal reservation, including six percent to ex-Servicemen and four percent to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).