Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to act on Delhi air pollution as Opposition MPs protest in Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was among the opposition leaders present at the protest.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she has been demanding a discussion and concrete action on the issue which was not political.

"Air pollution is not a political issue. The government should take concrete action, we are all with it," Priyanka said, adding that people are suffering.

Delhi has been battling poor air quality post Diwali.

The air quality in the national capital improved slightly on Thursday morning, settling in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 299, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday morning, the AQI stood at 335 in the 'very poor' range.

There was a brief respite from the toxic air on Sunday (November 30) and Monday (December 1); however, the air quality slipped back to 'very poor' on Tuesday.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.