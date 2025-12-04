Suspected gas leak kills two, leaves several others ill in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

RANCHI: At least two women allegedly died while several others complained of vomiting tendency and headache due to leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas for the last two days near Children's Park in Dhanbad's Kenduadih, affected by underground fire for more than a century.

Though efforts are being made to seal the leaking spots, authorities have urged people to vacate the area as a precautionary measure. According to locals, the impact of the gas is being felt in the Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla and Officers Colony areas of Kenduadih, home to a population of approximately 10,000.

The persistent stench and gas leakage have made life difficult for the residents. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner also asserted that two people have died due to the gas leakage. “Yes, two people apparently died due to the gas leakage. Meanwhile, we have done a makeshift arrangement for nearly 400 families living in the area,” said the DC Aditya Ranjan.

Eviction notice has already been issued long back in the wake of the underground fire in the region, but people are reluctant to vacate the place, he added. According to Ranjan, taking a fresh initiative, the district administration has been making announcements through the public address system, appealing to people to vacate the place as soon as possible.

“Though the permanent solution is eviction, as a temporary solution, we have directed to make two ambulances available, both by the district administration and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), each,” said the DC.