Suspected gas leak kills two, leaves several others ill in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

RANCHI: At least two women allegedly died while several others complained of vomiting tendency and headache due to leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas for the last two days near Children's Park in Dhanbad's Kenduadih, affected by underground fire for more than a century.
Though efforts are being made to seal the leaking spots, authorities have urged people to vacate the area as a precautionary measure. According to locals, the impact of the gas is being felt in the Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla and Officers Colony areas of Kenduadih, home to a population of approximately 10,000.
The persistent stench and gas leakage have made life difficult for the residents. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner also asserted that two people have died due to the gas leakage. “Yes, two people apparently died due to the gas leakage. Meanwhile, we have done a makeshift arrangement for nearly 400 families living in the area,” said the DC Aditya Ranjan.
Eviction notice has already been issued long back in the wake of the underground fire in the region, but people are reluctant to vacate the place, he added. According to Ranjan, taking a fresh initiative, the district administration has been making announcements through the public address system, appealing to people to vacate the place as soon as possible.
“Though the permanent solution is eviction, as a temporary solution, we have directed to make two ambulances available, both by the district administration and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), each,” said the DC.
According to locals, one woman--Priyanka Devi--died late Wednesday evening, while another woman, Lalita Devi, died on Thursday. Besides, a dozen children and women in the area have fallen ill, they said.
However, the exact cause of death for both women will only be clear after postmortem reports. These frequent deaths have fueled locals’ anger. Protesting against the local administration and BCCL, locals blocked Dhanbad-Ranchi Road for several hours by burning tyres on the road.
Protesters claimed that a thick haze has lingered since morning. Their homes have filled up with smoke, causing breathing problems for children and the elderly. Eye irritation, cough and choking problems have also increased, they said.
They fear that if the underground fire expands further, the entire area could be in grave danger. Locals have been demanding adequate compensation and arrangements for relocation to a safer location.
Meanwhile, Project Officer Lakhan Lal Barnwal stated that the gas accumulated in the colliery, closed for nearly 15 years, started leaking through cracks in the ground. The impact of the gas has been felt within a radius of approximately 400 feet, he said. BCCL has set up emergency shelters for 15-20 families by erecting tents at two locations.