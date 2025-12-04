Vaishnaw bats for strict laws on fake news

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the government is actively working to frame new rules to curb fake news and regulate AI-generated deepfakes.

During Question Hour, the minister highlighted the growing threat of fake news and AI-generated deepfake videos to India’s democracy. He stressed the need for strict action against those who create and spread false information and mentioned efforts to strengthen institutional mechanisms to monitor and take action against such content. “I sincerely want to say that fake news is a threat to our democracy today. We need to take strict action against fake news and AI-generated deep fakes on social media,” he said.

The minister expressed concern about certain social media platforms, stating that some have created ecosystems that resist following the Constitution and complying with laws enacted by Parliament. He emphasised that stringent rules and strong action are necessary to hold such platforms accountable. “Recently, some new rules have also been created; that is, a new rule for takedown within 36 hours has recently been made,” he added.

Responding to questions regarding media outlets allegedly disseminating false information, Vaishnaw said the government and the Press Council of India actively examine complaints and take action wherever necessary.