West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s assembly constituency records 41,495 'uncollectable' SIR forms: ECI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipore Assembly seat under the Kolkata South electoral district has recorded 41,495 ‘uncollectable’ enumeration forms (EFs) so far till Thursday afternoon, Election Commission of India (ECI) says.

According to the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 41,495 EFs in Bhawanipore Assembly remained uncollected so far till today.

‘Uncollectable’ EFs means that they cannot be collected by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the ongoing door-to-door exercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, after being defeated by the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district in 2021, had contested the by-polls in Bhawanipore against the BJP candidate and won the same year.

More than 1.5 lakh EFs out of total 2.6 lakh voters in her constituency have been digitalised so far, the CEO office said.

Around 1.88 lakh EFs have been reported ‘uncollectable’ in the Kolkata South electoral district. The ‘uncollectable’ forms include dead, duplicate, shifted and absent voters.

The prime reasons for EFs deemed uncollectable are categorized as ASDD voters indicating individuals who are dead, permanently shifted to different location or constituency, untraceable or absent and duplicates who are found to be enrolled in multiple polling stations or have fake entries.