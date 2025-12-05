Arunachal minister sparks row for saying non-BJP panchayats will lose govt schemes

GUWAHATI: An Arunachal Pradesh minister has stoked a controversy by publicly announcing that panchayat seats where ruling BJP loses will be denied the benefits of government schemes.

“Friends, I am straightforward when I talk. I want to say that government schemes will not go to those panchayat segments where the BJP is defeated. Remember, the panchayat minister is making this statement. I do what I say,” the state’s panchayat and rural development minister, Ojing Tasing, said.

He was speaking at an election rally in the Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. Panchayat and municipal elections in the state will be held on December 15.

Condemning the minister’s “blatant, unlawful, shocking and undemocratic” statement, Opposition Congress said his remarks were not only unconstitutional but also an insult to the people since government funds do not belong to any political party but to the people.

It demanded that the Election Commission initiate strict action against him.

“This statement is nothing short of a direct threat to the electorate and a coercive attempt to influence voters through intimidation and misuse of official position,” the Congress wrote in a complaint lodged with the State Election Commissioner.