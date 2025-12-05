Arunachal minister sparks row for saying non-BJP panchayats will lose govt schemes

GUWAHATI: An Arunachal Pradesh minister has stoked a controversy by publicly announcing that panchayat seats where ruling BJP loses will be denied the benefits of government schemes.
“Friends, I am straightforward when I talk. I want to say that government schemes will not go to those panchayat segments where the BJP is defeated. Remember, the panchayat minister is making this statement. I do what I say,” the state’s panchayat and rural development minister, Ojing Tasing, said.
He was speaking at an election rally in the Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. Panchayat and municipal elections in the state will be held on December 15.
Condemning the minister’s “blatant, unlawful, shocking and undemocratic” statement, Opposition Congress said his remarks were not only unconstitutional but also an insult to the people since government funds do not belong to any political party but to the people.
It demanded that the Election Commission initiate strict action against him.
“This statement is nothing short of a direct threat to the electorate and a coercive attempt to influence voters through intimidation and misuse of official position,” the Congress wrote in a complaint lodged with the State Election Commissioner.
“Such conduct constitutes a grave violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which classifies undue influence and threats as corrupt practices, and the democratic principles of free and fair elections,” the Congress further wrote.
It demanded that the State Election Commission take immediate cognisance of the minister’s statement, initiate strict disciplinary and legal action, issue necessary directives preventing further misuse of power by ministers or ruling party leaders and ensure free, fair, and intimidation-free elections across the state.
“A prompt intervention from the Commission is essential to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and protect voters from coercive political pressure. We request you to acknowledge this complaint and inform us about the action taken at the earliest,” the Congress complaint further read.
The Congress said the BJP had crossed every democratic and constitutional boundary by threatening to deny development based on voting choices.