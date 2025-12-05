'Can't deport Bangla-speaking people to Bangladesh': TMC, BJP spar in Lok Sabha

Heated exchanges between Trinamool Congress and BJP members were witnessed in the Lok Sabha on Friday when TMC member Shatabdi Roy said Bangla-speaking people were being deported to Bangladesh and asserted that language cannot be the consideration for authorities for taking such steps.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House in Bangla, she referred to the case of a person being deported to Bangladesh in Odisha.

When Krishna Prasad Tennati, chairing the proceedings, asked Roy to place her demand, she continued speaking.

When her allocated time ended, her microphone was switched off.

As Jugal Kishore of the BJP started speaking after her, Roy, along with fellow party MP Mahua Moitra, rushed across to the treasury benches to Kishore's seat and started speaking in his microphone.

Tenati urged her to return to her seat, saying Kishore's seat was not her place.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal was seen convincing the agitated TMC members to return to their seats.

Later, when she was allowed to conclude, Roy said that if Bangla speakers can be sent to Bangladesh, then BJP people should be sent to Pakistan for speaking Hindi and Urdu, leading to a fresh uproar.