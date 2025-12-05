CM Fadnavis not only runs BJP but also controls other parties in state, claims Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has stirred a controversy by claiming that other parties in Maharashtra are also controlled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While inaugurating an exhibition at the World Trade Centre, Lodha praised Fadnavis, noting that he had started his political career in his youth with the BJP’s student wing ABVP and then became the youngest mayor of Nagpur.

“Fadnavis has been with the party during tough times. Even in 2014, the BJP was in power but not in a great position in the state. But today, the scenario is different. Fadnavis, as chief minister and head of the party, not only runs the BJP, but also controls other political outfits in Maharashtra,” Lodha claimed.

On the occasion of the BJP-led Mahayuti government completing one year in power on Friday, a special portrait exhibition was held on the transformation of the city and state.

“Through these displayed photographs, we can see the different personalities of CM Devendra Fadnavis. I have been seeing him for the last 25 years in the state legislative assembly. Everyone knows him as a political personality; he treats each party member as his family member and is always there for us. He may or may not reply to your phone call or messages, but when it comes to helping in a crisis, Fadnavis is the first person to rush,” Lodha said.