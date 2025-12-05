ED attaches Reliance Group properties worth Rs 1,120 crore in diversion of public funds

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over 18 properties and assets worth ₹1,120 crore belonging to Reliance Anil Ambani Group entities, taking the cumulative attachments in the case to ₹10,117 crore.

The action stems from an investigation into the alleged fraudulent diversion of public funds routed through Yes Bank to Anil Ambani group companies.

According to the agency, Yes Bank invested ₹5,010 crore in group companies between 2017 and 2019, which later turned non-performing. The ED’s probe has revealed that over ₹11,000 crore in public funds was channelled circuitously through Yes Bank to the group’s firms.

The agency said that “seven properties of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, two properties of Reliance Power Limited, nine properties of Reliance Value Service Private Limited, fixed deposits of Reliance Value Service Private Limited, Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Limited, Phi Management Solutions Private Limited, Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Gamesa Investment Management Private Limited, and further investments made in unquoted investment by Reliance Venture Asset Management Private Limited and Phi Management Solutions Private Limited” were attached.

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth over ₹8,997 crore in bank fraud cases involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

The agency alleged that several Reliance Anil Ambani group companies, including Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RIL), and Reliance Power Ltd, engaged in fraudulent diversion of public money.

During 2017–2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. By December 2019, these had become non-performing investments. The outstanding was ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL. The ED’s investigation into RHFL and RCFL revealed that both entities had received public funds exceeding ₹11,000 crore.