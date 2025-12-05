Fadnavis hails 1% quota for orphans as ‘historic’; says policy marks real social transformation

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the state government's policy to provide 1 per cent reservation for orphans in education and jobs as "historic", describing it as a major step towards social justice and equality of opportunity.

Marking the first anniversary of assuming office, Fadnavis interacted with beneficiaries of the policy, which he had introduced during his earlier term as chief minister in 2018, and said it was rooted in Dr B R Ambedkar's principle of equal opportunity.

Fadnavis said the policy to provide a reservation for orphan youth was the "most emotionally fulfilling" decision of his life, adding that 862 beneficiaries had now become self-reliant and were contributing to society.

"A year after taking oath as chief minister, it is a beautiful beginning to the anniversary to have this programme. Many decisions are taken in the government, many works are completed, but some truly touch the heart. The reservation for orphaned children is one such decision," he said.

Equality should not remain restricted to only social reservation, the chief minister said.

"Orphans, persons with disabilities and other deprived sections also deserve opportunities. This reservation has brought real change in many lives," he added.

Calling upon the youth to set examples for others, he said, "What we achieve is possible because of the systems the society has created  schools, institutions, government and industry. Giving back to society is one's duty. Those who have come forward through struggle must become role models."

Fadnavis urged them not to stop after gaining stability.

"Success achieved through struggle should inspire continuous service to society. Even after settling in life, the feeling of giving back must remain," he said, adding, "Your work becomes your identity; it is work that grants immortality."