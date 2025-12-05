IndiGo CEO says over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday, ‘normal operations expected from December 10-15’

IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Friday as the airline initiated a full operational reboot to address widespread disruptions that have stretched into a fourth consecutive day. CEO Pieter Elbers, in a video statement, apologised to passengers and said the airline expects operations to stabilise between December 10 and 15.

Elbers said that earlier corrective steps taken over the past few days were insufficient to restore normalcy. “Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards," he said.

He said, the number of cancellations is expected to drop to below 1,000 on Saturday, marking the beginning of gradual improvement. He also noted that support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , particularly the temporary suspension of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms has been crucial in managing the crisis.

The DGCA had recently kept the implementation of the updated FDTL norms in abeyance. Gaps in planning the second phase of these norms have been cited as a major factor behind the ongoing disruptions.