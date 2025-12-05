IndiGo CEO says over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday, ‘normal operations expected from December 10-15’

IndiGo cancelled more than 1,000 flights on Friday as the airline initiated a full operational reboot to address widespread disruptions that have stretched into a fourth consecutive day. CEO Pieter Elbers, in a video statement, apologised to passengers and said the airline expects operations to stabilise between December 10 and 15.
Elbers said that earlier corrective steps taken over the past few days were insufficient to restore normalcy. “Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards," he said.
He said, the number of cancellations is expected to drop to below 1,000 on Saturday, marking the beginning of gradual improvement. He also noted that support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , particularly the temporary suspension of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms has been crucial in managing the crisis.
The DGCA had recently kept the implementation of the updated FDTL norms in abeyance. Gaps in planning the second phase of these norms have been cited as a major factor behind the ongoing disruptions.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline with a daily schedule of around 2,300 flights, said Friday’s cancellations were the highest so far, but necessary to reset operations and reduce congestion at airports.
In a statement on X, the airline issued a “deep apology” to passengers, acknowledging the severe inconvenience caused. “We are truly sorry and we will take care. We understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you,” it said.
To support affected travellers, IndiGo announced a full waiver on all cancellation and rescheduling charges for bookings dated December 5–15, 2025. It added that thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport options have been arranged across multiple cities to assist stranded passengers.
Hundreds of flights have been cancelled or delayed since earlier this week, leaving passengers stranded amid long queues and growing frustration.
“Today should be the day with the highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow,” the airline said.