Nitish-led govt creates three new departments in Bihar to create employment opportunities for youth

PATNA: The Bihar government on Friday announced the creation of three new departments with an objective to create more employment opportunities for the state’s youth. The newly created departments are the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department and the Civil Aviation Department.
Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on X, "We have set a target to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years. For this, it’s essential that more youth be trained for skill development. For this, instructions have been given to create three new departments: Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, Higher Education Department, and Civil Aviation Department."
On the creation of a dedicated higher education department, Nitish said its objective was to "bring about qualitative improvements in learning, promote research and innovation, develop technical and vocational education, and ensure that the youth from all sections of society received quality employment-oriented education."
On expansion in the aviation sector, the chief minister wrote, "All of you know that the construction of several new airports is underway in the state, and in the future, under the UDAN scheme, construction of many new airports has been proposed. The creation of the civil aviation department will accelerate this, enhance the industrial environment, create employment opportunities, and help in the export of products manufactured in the state."
The CM said that a separate directorate for micro, small and medium enterprises and the Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation would also be set up.He said mega skill centres would be established in every district to increase job opportunities for youth.
"The creation of the directorate of Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation will strengthen the availability, quality and distribution system of products such as agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and food processing, along with handicrafts, rural industries, small and cottage industries in the state. Employment opportunities will be available for a large number of youth," he said.