Nitish-led govt creates three new departments in Bihar to create employment opportunities for youth

PATNA: The Bihar government on Friday announced the creation of three new departments with an objective to create more employment opportunities for the state’s youth. The newly created departments are the Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, the Higher Education Department and the Civil Aviation Department.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote on X, "We have set a target to provide jobs to one crore youth in the next five years. For this, it’s essential that more youth be trained for skill development. For this, instructions have been given to create three new departments: Youth, Employment and Skill Development Department, Higher Education Department, and Civil Aviation Department."

On the creation of a dedicated higher education department, Nitish said its objective was to "bring about qualitative improvements in learning, promote research and innovation, develop technical and vocational education, and ensure that the youth from all sections of society received quality employment-oriented education."