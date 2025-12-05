No intervention in foundation stone-laying of Babri-style mosque in Murshidabad, says Calcutta HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to intervene in the construction of a mosque "modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid" at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad, proposed by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir.

The court's observation comes ahead of the scheduled foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed 'Babri Masjid' on December 6, which also marks the anniversary of the demolition of the original sanctum.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, after hearing a PIL seeking a stay on the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed mosque, directed that the responsibility of maintenance of law and order would rest with the West Bengal government.

The PIL, which was filed on Thursday, sought the stay on grounds that the ceremony could disrupt communal harmony in the region.

The petitioner prayed that the court should take immediate action against Kabir's provocative remarks that have allegedly disrupted communal harmony.