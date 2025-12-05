Northern India shivers as temperatures plunge; Delhi chokes under ‘very poor’ air

North India continued to reel under sharp winter conditions on Friday, with large parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana recording minimum temperatures well below normal, even as Kashmir saw a brief improvement in the cold due to overcast skies. Delhi, meanwhile, remained choked under ‘very poor’ air quality as a cold wave was forecast for the day.

Rajasthan recorded the lowest temperature in the region, with Fatehpur in Sikar district plunging to 1.9°C on Friday morning. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre said minimum temperatures stayed below 10 degrees Celsius across several districts, including Sikar at 3°C, Nagaur at 3.1°C, Lunkaransar at 3.2°C, Churu at 4.5°C and Pilani at 4.8°C. Dry conditions are likely to persist over most parts of the state for the next week, it added.

Bone-chilling cold also gripped Punjab and Haryana. Faridkot, at 3°C, was the coldest among the two states. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded 3.2°C, while Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur reported lows between 5.5°C and 6.2°C. In neighbouring Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest at 3.5°C, while Hisar recorded 3.7°C. Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered temperatures ranging between 5.4°C and 7.7°C. Chandigarh, the shared capital, reported a minimum of 6.1°C.

Kashmir, however, witnessed an improvement in night temperatures as cloud cover pushed the mercury above those recorded in recent days. Srinagar, which had plunged to –4°C the previous night, recorded a low of 0.4°C—over four degrees higher. Qazigund reported –0.2°C, Kupwara 0.2°C, Kokernag 0.8°C, Pahalgam –1.8°C and Gulmarg 0°C. Konibal in Pulwama district remained the coldest in the Union Territory at –3°C. The weather office said light snowfall is possible in the higher reaches later on Friday, while another brief spell is likely on December 8.