Opposition upset at V-P rejecting all notices under Rule 267

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday clarified in detail on the scope and permissible use of Rule 267, stressing that the provision cannot be invoked to raise matters unrelated to the day’s listed agenda. His remarks come amid a sharp rise in notices from Opposition MPs seeking to suspend scheduled business and take up other issues.

Throughout the ongoing winter session, all notices moved under Rule 267 have been rejected by the Chair for failing to meet the requirements of the rule. On Wednesday, he turned down two more such notices and said the rule was being misused through “routine notices” intended to suspend the day’s business.

Radhakrishnan underlined that Rule 267 cannot be equated with an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, which is explicitly permitted under Article 75(3) of the Constitution. “There is no constitutional or procedural provision authorising Rajya Sabha Members to give any adjournment notice in any manner… A notice must specify the rule sought to be suspended and include a properly drafted motion. Any notice concerning a matter outside the List of Business is invalid,” he said.

Responding to the explanation, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said MPs turn to Rule 267 because “there is no chance of getting a short-duration or even a short notice question.” He added, “We are not getting the opportunity to discuss important things immediately… the government is avoiding.”

Leader of the House JP Nadda disagreed, saying the government had not avoided any discussion and was prepared for “every topic”.