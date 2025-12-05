Ops floundering, AAI may hand over air courier service to private players

TRICHY: As the long-pending demand for launching an Air Courier Service at Tiruchy International Airport has continued for more than a decade due to various operational hurdles, airport authorities have now proposed an 'Own and Operate' model, seeking private operators to take over the facility.

Although the airport has invested several lakhs in setting up equipment and allocating dedicated space, the facility has remained idle for nearly two years, with no business enquiries from any leading courier companies.

To revive the initiative, Tiruchy airport authorities have sent a proposal to AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS), recommending that a reputed private operator be roped in under the 'Own and Operate' model to kick-start courier services.

The courier demand emerged soon after the old passenger terminal was converted into a cargo terminal and began operations on November 21, 2011, leading to a steady rise in cargo volume. Encouraged by this growth, stakeholders pushed for dedicated air courier services. Acting on a request from AAI, the Union Finance Ministry notified Tiruchy Airport for courier import and export operations on July 12, 2013.

However, the implementation faced major delays. According to SA Sayeed, president of the Express Courier Operators Association delayed issuing the necessary notification despite the ministry's approval. The association then approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC, which directed customs to release the notification. Following the order, customs compliance came through, enabling the airport to proceed with infrastructure creation in 2022.

Subsequently, the airport authorities installed required systems at a cost of Rs 40 lakh in the old terminal adjacent to the cargo wing. Yet, the service could not roll out because customs did not deploy staff for the courier facility, leaving it unused for the past two years.

"Cargo officials have not taken proactive steps, stating that the recurring expenses are significantly higher than the revenue generated," Sayeed alleged, adding that he has written to Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko seeking intervention to ensure staff allocation from both customs and cargo departments.