Putin-Modi meet: India, Russia unveil new measures to broaden trade, economic ties

India and Russia on Friday firmed up a five-year plan to bolster economic and trade partnership in the face of the United States''s punitive tariff and sanctions regime even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to President Vladimir Putin that the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through dialogue.

Following their summit talks, Modi and Putin unitedly demonstrated their keenness to impart a fresh momentum to the trajectory of the over eight-decades-old partnership between the two nations.

Besides finalising the 2030 economic programme, the two sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in a number of sectors including health, mobility and people-to-people exchange.

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star," Modi said in his media statement.

The prime minister, referring to the economic roadmap, said taking the India-Russia economic partnership to new heights is now a common priority for both sides.