Putin receives tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan as India-Russia summit opens in Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on a two-day state visit to India, was accorded a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were among the dignitaries present.

Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, where he was received by Modi at the airport with a warm embrace and a firm handshake, reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders. On Friday, the Russian president is scheduled to visit Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day’s key engagement will be the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at Hyderabad House, where Modi and Putin will discuss ways to deepen economic and strategic cooperation with a particular focus on defence, energy, and mobility of skilled labour. A joint press statement outlining agreements and shared priorities will follow the talks.

Both leaders will then interact with top Indian and Russian business executives, after which President Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the Russian leader before his departure.

Putin is accompanied by Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and a heavyweight delegation from Russia’s business and industrial sectors, including leaders from state arms exporter Rosoboronexport and heads of sanctioned oil firms Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.