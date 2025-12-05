Rahul Gandhi blames IndiGo flight chaos on government’s ‘monopoly model’

IndiGo informed the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), that operations are expected to be fully stabilised only by February 10, 2026. The airline also sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms on a day when its widespread cancellations affected hundreds of passengers.

Acknowledging that the disruptions over the past few days were primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo informed the regulator that further cancellations are likely until December 8, after which services are expected to be reduced.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review to assess the situation and expressed displeasure over the way IndiGo implemented the new FDTL norms, despite having ample time to prepare.

The operator cancelled more than 400 flights, and a large number of flights were delayed at various airports on Friday, according to sources.

Hundreds of passengers faced hardships at the airports as flights were delayed for long periods.

The sources told news agency PTI that over 220 flights, including departures and arrivals, were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while more than 100 were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.

At the Hyderabad airport, over 90 flights were cancelled, the sources said.