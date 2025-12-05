Rajya Sabha green light to excise policy to curb tobacco consumption

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Thursday passed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after the Rajya Sabha approved it and returned it to the Lok Sabha. The Bill amends the Central Excise Act, 1944, with the key objective of increasing excise duties and cess on multiple tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, hookah tobacco, chewing tobacco, zarda and scented tobacco.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the West Bengal government of obstructing the state’s development despite receiving full assistance from the Centre. She insisted that the Centre had never neglected West Bengal.

“In fact, it is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government that is hurting the growth of the people of West Bengal,” she said while responding to points raised by TMC members. Referring to health coverage, she reminded the House that West Bengal withdrew from the Ayushman Bharat scheme in January 2019, adding, “Is that good for the people of Bengal?”