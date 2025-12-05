Soren meets allies amid buzz over change of guard

RANCHI: Putting an end to speculation that Jharkhand’s political equations might change in the coming days, the INDIA bloc in the state displayed unity during a meeting of alliance partners conducted by CM Hemant Soren on Thursday.

The meeting, held ahead of the Winter Session of Jharkhand Assembly beginning December 5, was significant because rumours had circulated after Soren and his MLA wife, Kalpana Soren, visited Delhi, claiming they had allegedly met senior BJP leaders. These reports suggested dissatisfaction within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) over the performance of its allies, the Congress and the RJD, in the recent Bihar polls.

The concerns had intensified after the JMM’s decision to withdraw from the 2025 Bihar elections, citing what it called a “political conspiracy” by its allies in Bihar. Days after the Mahagathbandhan’s rout in the polls, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said that it was time to review the alliance “not only in Jharkhand, but at the central level too.”

However, after the Thursday meeting, sources said the coalition is focused on governance and the upcoming Assembly session. All four ministers from the Congress quota, along with Jharkhand in-charge K Raju and state Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, attended the meeting.