Srinagar Diary | HC relief: PDP MLA can travel outside J&K

The J&K HC has allowed PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who is facing trial under UAPA, to travel outside the UT and within the country without the trial court’s permission.

A division bench passed the order on an application moved by the MLA seeking relaxation of condition of 2022 bail order, which required him not to leave J&K without prior approval of the trial court. He has been asked to inform about his location and purpose of visit to the trial court. Para was arrested by NIA on Nov 25, 2020, in a terror funding case. He was granted bail by NIA court in Jan 2021 but re-arrested by Counter Intelligence (Kashmir) unit of J&K Police.

Ex-gratia revised for L&O disturbances’ victims

The J&K government has issued a fresh framework for relief under to victims of law & order disturbances. The revised compensation covers magistrates, police personnel, CAPF jawans, defence forces personnel, government employees, civilians and others who may suffer death, disability or property loss arising out of conflict-related incidents.

For magistrates, police personnel including SPOs, the relief has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh and 5 lakh, respectively, while Rs 2 lakh will be granted to NOKs of ex-servicemen. While non-domiciles CAPF personnel are entitled to Rs 5 lakh upon death, J&K domiciles who die either within or outside UT are to get Rs 25 lakh.