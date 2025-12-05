UNESCO heritage list may showcase Diwali after Durga Puja, Kumbh Mela

NEW DELHI: Diwali is likely to be included in the prestigious Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list of humanity during the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) starting on December 8 in Delhi.

After the examination of its nomination, the announcement is expected on December 10. There are already 15 elements from India on the list including Durga Puja, Garba, Kumbh Mela and Yoga (2016).

For the first time, India will be hosting this Committee session, providing a platform to showcase the country’s intangible cultural heritage and community-based safeguarding initiatives. The six-day event will take place on the campus of the 17th century Mughal era fort place—Red Fort.

The core issues to be taken up during the meeting are assessment of safeguarding reports submitted by States about existing listed elements, requests for international assistance to support safeguarding of ICH and reporting and future planning for safeguarding of ICH.

It will also discuss “living heritage safeguarding,” best practices, and innovative safeguarding methodologies. Over 1,000 delegates from more than 180 countries, including Committee Members, UNESCO officials, experts, accredited NGOs and practitioners are likely to participate in this event.

Hosting the meeting provides several strategic and diplomatic advantages for India and strengthens its collaboration with UNESCO, said Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“The meeting will help the country by increasing its global influence and cultural diplomacy and soft power, providing a platform to showcase its diverse heritage, strengthening international cooperation on cultural preservation and inspiring younger generations to connect with their cultural identity,” said the minister.