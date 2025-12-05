Uttarakhand forest department faces shortage of top-ranked officials due to ongoing, upcoming retirements

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Forest Department is grappling with a critical shortage of top-rank officials, casting a shadow over the administration of the State in which 71 per cent of its geographical area is covered by forests.
The department is currently experiencing a severe crunch in the position of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the highest rank in the service, a situation expected to worsen in the coming months due to ongoing, upcoming retirements.
Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state covering 53,483 square kilometres, has approximately 38,000 square kilometres under forest cover, making the adequate staffing of its forest service vital.
Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal acknowledged the crisis, assuring that measures are being taken to resolve the issues.
Speaking to TNIE, Minister Uniyal stated, "The shortage of officers in the State is a matter of concern. We see a deficit in deploying officials across several posts in the Forest Department. However, we will devise a separate formula to address this and ensure postings are made."
Internal sources within the department reveal the precarious staffing situation.
Currently, there are only five PCCF-level officers available, but two are already on deputation outside the State. With the retirement of B.P. Gupta expected within a month, the number will drop to four.
The situation is set to become more acute in about seven months when Principal Chief Conservator Ranjan Kumar Mishra retires, leaving only three officers at the PCCF level: Kapil Lal, Nina Grewal, and S.P. Subuddhi.
The deficit extends down the hierarchy.
At the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) rank, only six officers exist, three of whom are on deputation. This leaves just three APCCFs actively serving in the State.
While the rank below, Chief Forest Conservator (CCF), currently has nine officers, several are serving on central or state deputations.
However, two new CCFs are expected soon following promotions.
The shortage is significantly impacting crucial field postings. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the strain at the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) level, considered vital for field operations.
"We are currently forced to assign double charges to officers or rely on acting DFOs in several divisions across the state," the source revealed.
The department has seen about six PCCF-level officers retire in the last eighteen months alone, exacerbating the current shortfall.
Despite the admitted scarcity, Principal Chief Conservator Ranjan Kumar Mishra remains optimistic about the existing team.
He commented, "The department has highly responsible and capable officers. They will be deployed effectively across the various positions available in the department."
The administration is now under pressure to implement the promised "separate formula" swiftly to ensure the protection and management of Uttarakhand's precious green cover are not compromised.