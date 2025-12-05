Uttarakhand forest department faces shortage of top-ranked officials due to ongoing, upcoming retirements

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Forest Department is grappling with a critical shortage of top-rank officials, casting a shadow over the administration of the State in which 71 per cent of its geographical area is covered by forests.

The department is currently experiencing a severe crunch in the position of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the highest rank in the service, a situation expected to worsen in the coming months due to ongoing, upcoming retirements.

Uttarakhand, a Himalayan state covering 53,483 square kilometres, has approximately 38,000 square kilometres under forest cover, making the adequate staffing of its forest service vital.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal acknowledged the crisis, assuring that measures are being taken to resolve the issues.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister Uniyal stated, "The shortage of officers in the State is a matter of concern. We see a deficit in deploying officials across several posts in the Forest Department. However, we will devise a separate formula to address this and ensure postings are made."