West Bengal CEO directs BLOs to re-verify voter lists, remove ineligible names by December 11

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has directed booth-level officers (BLOs) involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to re-check enumeration forms and ensure that the names of all deceased, absent, or duplicate voters are removed before the first phase concludes on December 11.

The deadline for the first phase of the SIR has been extended from December 4 to December 11.

In a message to BLOs, Agarwal emphasised the need for “utmost care” while uploading data.

“You must ensure every single dead, absent, or duplicate voter’s name is deleted from the voter list, as the Election Commission aims to include every eligible voter and remove every ineligible one. There should not be any mistake, inadvertent or otherwise,” Agarwal said on Thursday.