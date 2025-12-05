West Bengal CEO directs BLOs to re-verify voter lists, remove ineligible names by December 11

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal has directed booth-level officers (BLOs) involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to re-check enumeration forms and ensure that the names of all deceased, absent, or duplicate voters are removed before the first phase concludes on December 11.
The deadline for the first phase of the SIR has been extended from December 4 to December 11.
In a message to BLOs, Agarwal emphasised the need for “utmost care” while uploading data.
“You must ensure every single dead, absent, or duplicate voter’s name is deleted from the voter list, as the Election Commission aims to include every eligible voter and remove every ineligible one. There should not be any mistake, inadvertent or otherwise,” Agarwal said on Thursday.
He warned that the commission will take legal action if any “intentional mistake” is detected.
A senior official in the CEO’s office stated that only seven polling booths reported having no deceased or shifted voters in the past year, a decline from 2,208 initially and 480 two days ago.
The revised figures came after the CEO’s office instructed districts to “thoroughly re-check” numbers before submission, the official added.
In his note, the CEO reminded BLOs that they are on deputation to the Election Commission for the SIR exercise and are responsible for critical verification work. He also expressed gratitude to “those BLOs who have done a commendable job,” saying “no word is enough to praise them.”
The CEO’s message, however, did not mention the BLO Oikyo Manch’s claim that four BLOs had died due to stress and deadline pressure during the SIR process over the past month, nor did it address compensation for their families.
A deputy CEO earlier stated that district election officers have been asked to submit reports on the alleged incidents and the actual causes of the deaths.