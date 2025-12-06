Bengali actor Anirban Chakraborty escapes unhurt as car collides with bus in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Popular Bengali actor Anirban Chakraborty had a close shave on Saturday when his car was hit by a bus in Kolkata, police said.

The incident took place near Charu Market in south Kolkata when Chakraborty and his driver were travelling in the car.

The actor said both of them were safe, but the car suffered major damage. The bus was plying along a south-north route with commuters on board.

According to an eyewitness, a two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the car, and to prevent a collision with it, the car swerved and was hit by the oncoming bus.

Chakraborty is famous for portraying the role of fictional detective character Eken Babu in films and a web series.

A Kolkata Police officer said a case has been lodged and law enforcers were scrutinising CCTV footages and speaking with eyewitnesses.