Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's name included in World Book of Records for taking oath for 10th time

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to get global recognition as World Book of Records (WBR), London has listed his name for being the only individual to be sworn-in as chief minister of any state in independent India for 10th time. WBR congratulated Nitish for taking the oath of office as chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time.

In its congratulatory letter, WBR said that from 1947 to 2025, Nitish is the only individual to take the oath ten times. The milestone has set a benchmark in the country’s democratic system, reflecting rare continuity of leadership. “It signifies his commitment, visionary leadership and unwavering trust of people of Bihar. Leading a state for ten times is not a remarkable personal achievement but also a moment of honour for entire country," WBR letter said.

The letter pointed out that Nitish’s consistent efforts in governance, development, social welfare and maintaining administrative stability has inspired millions of people across the country and will continue to motivate both present and future generations. As a mark of rare achievement, Nitish’s name has been included in the list of WBR. The organisation will provide an official certificate acknowledging his record-setting milestone.

On December 20, Nitish took the oath of office as CM along with 26 ministers.

Reacting to WBR’s initiative to list Nitish’s name in its global list, Janata Dal (United) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that it was a moment of pride not only for Bihar but for the entire nation. “This is recognition to Nitish’s relentless efforts and vision for Bihar’s development. It will inspire workers of JD(U) who have been the backbone of the party’s achievements,” Neeraj said, adding that Nitish became the longest serving CM of Bihar as well.