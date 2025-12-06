CAG flags misuse of IT Park land in MP, finds storehouse and non-tech related units on subsidised plots

BHOPAL: An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has uncovered alleged misuse of land leased in the IT Parks of Bhopal and Jabalpur. These plots, meant for information technology and allied firms, were found to house a nursing college, a medicine storehouse, and units manufacturing electric equipment and water-pump starters.

The audit, carried out in June 2023 across IT Parks in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, showed that 11 out of 20 completed units were engaged in activities inconsistent with those mentioned in their lease deeds. The findings relate to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan period.

According to the CAG report tabled in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, the MP State Electronic Development Corporation Limited (MPSEDC), the agency responsible for developing and promoting IT Parks, didn’t act against the lessees/firms. Instead, it supported the 11 firms by paying them Rs 3.96 crore as land subsidy and Rs 61.44 lakh as other incentives/subsidies.