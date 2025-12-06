Centre begins month-long campaign to remove illegal occupations on highways

NEW DELHI: In a major push to make highways encroachment free, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched a special month-long campaign to identify and clear unauthorised occupations along National Highways across the country.

The drive, which began on December 1, aims to improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic movement.

According to the officials, all Regional Officers (ROs) of the ministry, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have been directed to carry out extensive inspections of the highway stretches under their jurisdiction.

Encroachments are to be identified through field surveys, drone-based monitoring, the RajmargYatra mobile app and media reports. Officials have also been asked to issue preliminary notices along with photographic evidence as prescribed under the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP).

The ministry, in an official note issued recently, further asked officials to undertake efforts for compliance of the preliminary notice in coordination with local administration and bodies and upload the information with photographic evidence on the link generated with the regard to the special encroachment removal drive. Cases that need further legal intervention will be referred to District Magistrates under Section 26 of the Act.