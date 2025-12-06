Cold wave grips north, east India; Kolkata records season’s lowest, Kashmir below freezing point

Residents across parts of north and eastern India woke up to biting cold on Saturday, with temperatures dipping well below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Kolkata, the mercury plunged to 14.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest morning this season and 2.1 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with misty and foggy conditions likely in the evening. Other parts of Gangetic West Bengal are also experiencing a gradual temperature drop, which IMD forecasts will continue over the next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions gripped Jharkhand, with Gumla recording the state’s lowest temperature at 3 degrees Celsius. A ‘yellow alert’ for cold wave has been issued for 11 districts including Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Lohardaga, Simdega, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Khunti, Latehar, and Gumla till 8.30 am on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures ranged from 3 degrees in Gumla to 10.1 degrees in Ranchi, with north-westerly winds contributing to the fall in mercury. Officials expect temperatures to drop by up to 2 degrees more over the next 48 hours before rising slightly.

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, night temperatures plunged well below the freezing point, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius. Shopian was the coldest place at minus 6.4 degrees, followed by Pahalgam at minus 4.4 degrees. Other towns such as Qazigund, Kupwara, Kokernag, Gulmarg, and Konibal recorded minimums ranging from minus 0.2 to minus 5.2 degrees.

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the valley, and the meteorological department has forecast generally cloudy but dry weather on December 6-7, with light snowfall at isolated higher reaches possible on December 8.