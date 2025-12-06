DGCA blinks, withdraws weekly rest rule for pilots amid IndiGo outage

NEW DELHI: With over 1,000 IndiGo flights cancelled on Thursday and all 235 domestic departures from Delhi grounded for 24 hours, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday announced immediate suspension of aviation regulator DGCA’s revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms to ease crew shortages that resulted in the crisis.

Naidu assured that IndiGo services would be fully restored within three days, with schedules stabilising by Saturday. However, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers contradicted the timeline, stating in a video message that normalcy would return only by December 10-15. The airline had earlier informed DGCA that a complete recovery of flying schedules could take until February 1, 2026.