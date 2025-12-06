DGCA panel probes IndiGo meltdown as cancellations and delays continue for fifth day

India’s aviation sector remained under severe strain on Saturday as IndiGo’s operations failed to stabilise, leading to hundreds of fresh cancellations across major airports. The disruptions, now in their fifth straight day, left thousands of passengers stranded and intensified scrutiny from the civil aviation regulator.

Although airport authorities claimed operations were “gradually resuming,” queues, delays and crowding persisted across terminals nationwide. Many passengers reached airports only to discover that their flights had been delayed or cancelled. With alternative seats on other carriers filling rapidly, airfares shot up sharply, compounding the chaos for urgent travellers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which on Friday granted IndiGo temporary relaxation from new night-duty and weekly-rest requirements for pilots, is now supervising a high-level inquiry into the airline’s failure to maintain operational readiness. The four-member panel has been directed to examine lapses in crew management, compliance planning and internal oversight, and submit its report within two weeks.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reiterated that IndiGo’s handling of crew schedules and its preparedness for the DGCA’s new Flight Duty Time Limitation rules triggered the crisis. He said the ministry had constituted a committee to determine responsibility for the collapse and assured that “strict action” would follow.

IndiGo’s top management has maintained that operations will stabilise only gradually, with full normalcy expected closer to mid-December. However, with cancellations continuing for the fifth consecutive day, concerns are rising over the airline’s ability to manage the backlog and restore public confidence.

As the weekend rush builds and airports brace for more passenger load, authorities are advising flyers to check the latest flight status before heading to terminals, even as uncertainty prevails over how quickly India’s largest airline can regain control of its schedule.