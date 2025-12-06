Ex-TMC MLA lays foundation stone for mosque modelled on Babri Masjid in Murshidabad amid tight security

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, on the anniversary of the 16th-century religious structure's violent demolition by a Hindutva mob in 1992.

Kabir, who had announced the foundation-laying ceremony earlier this month, cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside visiting clerics while slogans of "Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar" were raised at the venue in Beldanga, where thousands had gathered since morning, reported PTI.

The site of the ceremony was sealed into a high-security grid, with deployment of the RAF, district police, and central forces on both sides of the National Highway 12, after the Calcutta High Court declined to halt the event.