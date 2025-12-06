Himachal Congress will be re-constituted within three months, says State unit chief Vinay Kumar

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit president Vinay Kumar said the Himachal Pradesh Congress will be re-constituted within three months.

He said that the block presidents would be appointed first, followed by district presidents and then the state working committee.

Kumar emphasised the need for unity within the party, highlighting his strong relationships with party members and his aims to bring equality and adequate representation for women and youth, especially from panchayat elections, in preparation for the 2027 assembly polls.

"All posts come with challenges. For the past year, there has been no Congress organisation in the state. I have been appointed as the state Congress president to unite everyone, as I have good relations with all. Once the team is in place, we will start preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections to repeat the 2022 success," said the three-time MLA from Renukaji Assembly constituency.