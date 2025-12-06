If Leader of Opposition can't be appointed in Maharashtra, then abolish Deputy CM post too: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in both Houses in Maharashtra. He added that if the appointment is not made citing rules, then the deputy chief minister's post should also be abolished as it is not a constitutional post.

Uddhav raised the issue ahead of the Maharashtra assembly’s winter session that is scheduled from Monday in Nagpur.

“The BJP-led Mahayuti government should immediately announce the Leader of the Opposition for both the Houses. Also, if you are going to cite the technical law, then the post of Deputy Chief Minister should be abolished immediately, because there is no provision for such a post anywhere in the Constitution,” he said.

To get the post of Leader of Opposition, an opposition party must have at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the assembly. In the Maharashtra assembly, there are a total of 288 members, so an opposition party must have 28 MLAs to get the post.

However, there is no party in the opposition that fulfills the criteria. The Uddhav-led Shiv Sena has the highest number of MLAs with 20, followed by the Congress with 15 and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP SP with 10. On the other hand, the BJP has 132 MLAs, Shv Sena (Shinde) has 57, and DCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP has 41.