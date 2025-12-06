Indian student dies after suffering severe injuries in house fire in US

NEW YORK: A 24-year-old Indian student in the US has died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire, according to the Indian mission here.

Sahaja Reddy Udumala was pursuing a Master’s degree in Albany, New York.

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X on Friday (local time) that it is “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of Udumala, who lost her life in the house fire incident in Albany.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time,” the Consulate said, adding that it is in touch with Udumala’s family and is extending all possible assistance.

The Albany Police Department said in a statement that its personnel and the Albany Fire Department responded to the house fire on the morning of December 4.

When they arrived at the scene, officers and firefighters found the residence fully engulfed in flames and learned that several individuals were still inside the home.

They were able to locate four adult victims inside the residence, who were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel before being transported to a hospital, where they are being treated for serious injuries.

Two of the victims were later transferred to a medical burn centre for further treatment.

“Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police department said.

It did not release the victim’s name pending notification of kin but the deceased has been identified as Udumala by her family.