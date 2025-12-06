Inside India’s white revolution 2.0: Shah’s big bet on circular dairy economy

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated Banas Dairy's Bio-CNG and Fertilizer Plant in Banaskantha. He also laid the foundation stone for a new milk powder and baby food facility.

Shah said the circular economy model will boost dairy farmers’ income by 20% within five years, marking what he called a decisive step toward White Revolution 2.0.

Amit Shah is on a three-day tour of Gujarat.

With the inauguration of Banas Dairy’s state-of-the-art Bio-CNG and Fertilizer Plant at Agthala and the foundation stone laid for a 150-TPD milk powder and baby food unit in Sanadar, Shah signaled that Gujarat is prepared to lead India into what he termed a new era of “circular economy-driven rural prosperity.”

Shah began his address with a claim that the income of livestock farmers will rise by more than 20 percent in the next five years.

Connecting his announcement to a larger national strategy, Shah said the model being built in Banaskantha would not remain local for long. “A concrete plan for implementing this model nationwide will emerge today,” he declared, confirming that Members of Parliament had joined him specifically to study Banas

Dairy’s framework.

Shah invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra ‘Prosperity through Cooperation’declaring that cooperative institutions are becoming the backbone of India's rural development ecosystem.

“Banas Dairy is not just Gujarat’s pride; it has become Asia’s cooperative model,” he asserted, lauding its ₹24,000-crore turnover. Shah sharply underlined the shift from traditional dairy economics to a value-added, waste-to-wealth model: “Now farmers will earn not only from milk but also from cow dung. This project is a step toward making ‘kanchan from kachra’ turning waste into wealth,” Shah said.