NDA slams Tejashwi for skipping many sittings in winter session of Assembly

PATNA: The ruling NDA on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for skipping majority of sittings in the state assembly’s winter session. The Assembly’s winter session had five sittings, but Tejashwi participated in the proceedings for only first two days. Since then, he was conspicuous by his absence in the House proceedings that concluded on Friday.

It is worth noting that Tejashwi chose to give the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government held at the historic Gandhi Maidan on November 20 a miss. Reports claim that he is out on a European trip with his family, only weeks after the party’s dismal performance in the elections.

RJD managed to win only 25 of the 143 seats that it contested. While slamming Tejashwi for not participating in the proceedings of the House said, JD(U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “The temple of democracy doesn’t appear good without the LoP.” “Whether Tejashwi was unwell, had a court matter to attend, or was simply avoiding the House due to “political embarrassment” after the election results,” he jibed.

JD(U) leaders claimed that Tejashwi was traveling in Europe with a “history-sheeter” and questioned whether he had sought court permissions for the trip, as he was facing legal cases. BJP minister Nitin Nabin alleged, “The RJD leader has a long-standing habit of skipping house proceedings. That’s why he faced such a situation.”

Countering NDA attack, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ali Ahmad said, “Neeraj Kumar (JD-U leader) shouldn’t try to become another Vasco Da Gama, trying to ‘discover’ Tejashwi.”