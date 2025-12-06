Punjab: Railways to revive century-old Qadian–Beas line

CHANDIGARH: With 14 months remaining before the Punjab Assembly elections, the wait for the 40 km Qadian–Beas rail line is finally nearing an end after 100 years.

The Indian Railways has officially decided to restart work on the project, even though construction had begun nearly a century ago under the British. The line had remained in the “freeze” category for years due to alignment constraints, land acquisition issues, and local political roadblocks.

Sources said that a letter from the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Northern Railway, states that the Railway Board has sought the immediate “defreezing” of the project and the re-submission of the detailed estimate for early sanction so construction can begin.

Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh, alias Bittu, directed officials to “defreeze” the project. He said his focus remains on initiating new projects, completing pending ones, and reviving those abandoned due to unforeseen challenges. “I knew the importance of this project. Hence, I asked the officials concerned to remove all impediments and restart construction work. This track will give a major boost to the struggling industrial units of Batala, the region’s steel town.

He further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have made it clear that funding will not be a hurdle for Punjab’s railway development.