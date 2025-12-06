Rats allegedly gnaw deceased man's face in Haridwar hospital mortuary; family vandalises premises

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident at the District Hospital's post-mortem house in Haridwar has sparked outrage after family members discovered that rats had allegedly gnawed on the face, including one eye, of a deceased man's body stored overnight.

The gruesome discovery early Saturday morning led to immediate fury among the relatives, culminating in vandalism within the hospital premises before police could arrive.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Lakhan alias Lucky Sharma, manager of the Punjabi Dharamshala, who was rushed to the District Hospital late Monday night after his health deteriorated. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival, and the body was placed in the mortuary pending post-mortem procedures.

"When we returned in the morning, we saw clear bite marks from rats on the eye, ear, nose, and face of the body," stated Manoj Sharma, the deceased's brother-in-law. The family’s anger intensified as they claimed the deceased had intended to donate his eyes. "Rats destroyed one eye. Seeing one eye missing sent our tempers soaring," Sharma added.