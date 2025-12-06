Rats allegedly gnaw deceased man's face in Haridwar hospital mortuary; family vandalises premises

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident at the District Hospital's post-mortem house in Haridwar has sparked outrage after family members discovered that rats had allegedly gnawed on the face, including one eye, of a deceased man's body stored overnight.
The gruesome discovery early Saturday morning led to immediate fury among the relatives, culminating in vandalism within the hospital premises before police could arrive.
The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Lakhan alias Lucky Sharma, manager of the Punjabi Dharamshala, who was rushed to the District Hospital late Monday night after his health deteriorated. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival, and the body was placed in the mortuary pending post-mortem procedures.
"When we returned in the morning, we saw clear bite marks from rats on the eye, ear, nose, and face of the body," stated Manoj Sharma, the deceased's brother-in-law. The family’s anger intensified as they claimed the deceased had intended to donate his eyes. "Rats destroyed one eye. Seeing one eye missing sent our tempers soaring," Sharma added.
Allegations of gross negligence by hospital staff quickly followed, triggering a massive uproar. A crowd gathered rapidly, joined soon after by members of the local Punjabi community and several Congress party leaders, all demanding accountability from the hospital administration.
In the chaos that ensued, family members and supporters allegedly damaged glass panes, tables, chairs, and essential equipment inside the hospital before authorities could gain control. The brother-in-law further detailed the potential cause of the tragedy. "The deep freezer was not working properly. The specific unit where the body was kept was also open from the back. That is how the rats entered and consumed parts of the body," he alleged.
The Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ranbir Singh of the District Hospital, acknowledged the serious lapse, confirming the facility's infrastructure issues. "It is true that several body storage freezers in the hospital are malfunctioning. Some lids are not even closing properly," he admitted. He assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the lapse.