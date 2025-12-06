Train to LoC: Railways completes survey on Baramulla-Uri line

SRINAGAR: In a step towards extending Kashmir’s rail connectivity up to the border town of Uri, close to the Line of Control (LoC), the Railways has completed the survey for 46-km Baramulla–Uri rail link and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the project having strategic importance. The construction of a railway line between Baramulla and Uri will provide all-weather rail connectivity to the border district even during harsh winter. At present, Baramulla is the last railway station in north Kashmir.

While responding to a question by BJP MP Sat Pal Sharma, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha about the survey of a new Baramulla-Uri line and DPR. He also said that the survey on doubling of 118-km Banihal-Baramulla rail line has also been completed and DPR prepared.

“After preparation of DPR, sanctioning of a project requires consultation with stake-holders, including state governments, and necessary approvals from NITI Aayog and finance ministry. Exact timelines of projects depend upon appraisals and approvals by stakeholders,” Vaishnaw said. The proposed Baramulla-Uri railway line will include three road under-bridges (RUBs) and nine road over-bridges (ROBs) and will be developed as a new single broad-gauge line, requiring fresh land acquisition, he said. Uri town was in the line of fire of Pakistani troops during the Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian military after the Pahalgam terror attack.