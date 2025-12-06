UK sanctions British national, group over pro-Khalistan terrorism in India

NEW DELHI: The UK Treasury has imposed sanctions on a British national and an organisation for alleged terrorist activity in India and for supporting the Sikh extremist group Babbar Khalsa. This marks the first time London has used its domestic counter-terrorism framework to target a pro-Khalistan group, officials said.

The measures include an asset freeze and a director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal, who is suspected of involvement in organisations carrying out terrorist activities in India.

The Treasury also imposed an asset freeze on Babbar Akali Lehar, an organisation accused of promoting and supporting Babbar Khalsa.

According to the UK Treasury, Rehal is involved in the activities of Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar, including recruitment, financial support, and the procurement of weapons and military materiel.

Babbar Akali Lehar, the Treasury said, engages in similar activities by promoting, encouraging, and recruiting for Babbar Khalsa. All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held, or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now frozen.

UK individuals and entities are prohibited from dealing with these assets or providing financial services to them without a licence from HM Treasury. Rehal is also barred from acting as a company director or from participating in company management, directly or indirectly.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby KC MP said, “We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain’s financial system. This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism, wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred.”

The sanctions were imposed under the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which empower the Treasury to freeze assets and restrict individuals or entities suspected of involvement in terrorism, safeguarding the UK’s financial system and preventing the financing of violent activities abroad.